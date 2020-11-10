Canberra United, Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar announce new signings ahead of 2020/21 season
Kendall Fletcher is set to return to the W-League following a knee injury after signing for Canberra United ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The American defender has not played in the top-flight since the 2017/18 season.
She has made 78 appearances in the league after spending time at United, Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers.
On her return, she said: "I love the game, always have and always will.
"I have always made the most of my opportunities playing so when this opportunity arose, I wanted to take it.
“One of the reasons I loved playing for Canberra was because the team was always a cohesive unit, they care for each other and it is a really enjoyable environment to be in.”
Elsewhere, Melbourne Victory have announced the signing of New Zealand international Claudia Bunge.
The 21 year-old, who will be making her debut in the W-League, was recently named Football New Zealand’s 2020 Female Young Player of the Year.
She said: "I’m really excited and proud to have signed with Melbourne Victory.
“It was a really easy decision to make the move to Victory. The standard of the W-League is fantastic, and Victory have obviously been competing for silverware in recent years, so I’m really excited to get started.”
Matildas star Emily Gielnik has penned a deal at Brisbane Roar for the new season.
Gielnik is one of the club’s longest-serving attackers after she played for the side from 2009-2018.
The 31 year-old, who joins from Swedish side Vittsjö GIK and has 31 caps for Australia, said: "I think for me, playing eight seasons in Brisbane and then changing it up a bit and playing overseas and missing the [Westfield] W-League, I just wanted to be home and Brisbane is home for me.
“It will be a nice feeling to put the orange jersey back on and bring back some good memories.”
The W-League 2020/21 season is due to begin on December 27.