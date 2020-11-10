Kendall Fletcher is set to return to the W-League following a knee injury after signing for Canberra United ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The American defender has not played in the top-flight since the 2017/18 season.

She has made 78 appearances in the league after spending time at United, Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers.

On her return, she said: "I love the game, always have and always will.

"I have always made the most of my opportunities playing so when this opportunity arose, I wanted to take it.

“One of the reasons I loved playing for Canberra was because the team was always a cohesive unit, they care for each other and it is a really enjoyable environment to be in.”

Elsewhere, Melbourne Victory have announced the signing of New Zealand international Claudia Bunge.

The 21 year-old, who will be making her debut in the W-League, was recently named Football New Zealand’s 2020 Female Young Player of the Year.

She said: "I’m really excited and proud to have signed with Melbourne Victory.

“It was a really easy decision to make the move to Victory. The standard of the W-League is fantastic, and Victory have obviously been competing for silverware in recent years, so I’m really excited to get started.”

Matildas star Emily Gielnik has penned a deal at Brisbane Roar for the new season.

Gielnik is one of the club’s longest-serving attackers after she played for the side from 2009-2018.

The 31 year-old, who joins from Swedish side Vittsjö GIK and has 31 caps for Australia, said: "I think for me, playing eight seasons in Brisbane and then changing it up a bit and playing overseas and missing the [Westfield] W-League, I just wanted to be home and Brisbane is home for me.

“It will be a nice feeling to put the orange jersey back on and bring back some good memories.”

The W-League 2020/21 season is due to begin on December 27.