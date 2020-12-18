Portland Thorns and Canadian star Christine Sinclair ‘felt the pressure’ to secure the all-time international goalscorer record as it was ‘all anyone was talking about’.

Sinclair broke the record set by the US’ Abby Wambach, who scored 184, back in February when she took her goal tally to 186 at the Olympic qualification tournament.

She said at FIFA’s Best awards ceremony: "Yeah I mean I’m not going to lie. I felt the pressure especially as the record got closer and closer. It was everything that people wanted to talk about. It was the only thing I got asked by reporters.

“We were heading into an important tournament, an Olympic qualification tournament, so it was nice to get it out of the way in the first game. It was amazing to be able to celebrate with my team-mates and having friends and family in the stands when we could still have people in the stands. So that was an incredible moment for me.”

Sinclair added she has a stand-out goal that she will ‘always remember’.

“I think it will have to be the opening game [against China] in the World Cup in Canada. Not many people get to play in a World Cup never mind a home World Cup. To be able to score a goal in the 90th minute to win that opening game in front of 65,000 screaming Canadians.

“It’s a moment that I never thought I would see in my career and just to be a part of the growth of the game in my own country, I’ll never forget that one."

Sinclair not only had a good year as she broke the record, Canada also qualified for the Olympics and Sinclair’s wins didn’t stop there.

She was part of the Thorns’ side that won the National Women’s Soccer League’s Fall Series in October.

Sinclair will be back in action in the NWSL when the it returns in April 2021.