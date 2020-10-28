Canada’s national football team appoint Beverly Priestman as head coach
Canada Women’s national team have appointed England U18 head coach Beverly Priestman as their new head coach.
Priestman will replace Kenneth Heiner-Moller in the role as he stepped down in August to take a position in the Danish FA as the Head of Coach Education.
She will start her new role on November 1 and will take charge of the team through the 2023 World Cup and two Olympic Games.
Priestman said: “When the opportunity to lead Canada Women was on the table, I knew immediately it was something I had to do. To have the chance to return and work with some great people and lead a senior national team into two Olympic Games and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 fulfils so many of my professional goals.
"Our immediate focus is the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year and then subsequently building towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, where ultimately Canada should be on that podium.
"I look forward to connecting with the great group of staff and players ready to head into the Olympic year of 2021 focused and ready to give it our all.”