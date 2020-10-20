Glasgow City have annouced the signing of Scotland international Cailin Michie on a pre-contract agreement from Swedish side Piteå IF.

The 22 year-old signed for Piteå IF last year but is now due to leave at the end of their campaign after a short spell at the Swedish side.

Michie has previously played four seasons in the Scottish Women’s Premier League for Hibernian, where she won the league every year.

And she will now head back to Scotland to play under Glasgow head coach Scott Booth.

Speaking on Twitter about signing for Glasgow, Michie said: "All focus on finishing the season on a high here in Sweden but excited for what's to come with @GlasgowCityFC in the near future!"

And Booth added: "I have tried to sign Cailin to be honest a number of times. I was not at all surprised when she got her move to Sweden and I am just delighted we have managed to persuade her to come back and join our vision for the future at the club.

"She is very versatile and can play both sides. She is young, hungry and a year playing every week in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe will have developed her even more. I am very much looking forward to seeing Cailin and her development grow even further in a Glasgow City shirt."

Glasgow won their first game of the new season against Celtic over the weekend and will now face Forfar Farmington on November 1.