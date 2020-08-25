BT Sport announce first three Women’s Super League games to be shown this season
21:46pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Newly-promoted Aston Villa will host last season’s Women’s Super League runners-up Manchester City in the first game to be broadcast on BT Sport on the opening weekend of the new campaign.
One of the other games confirmed by the TV company sees defending WSL champions Chelsea’s taking the trip to Manchester United.
And the Blues’ second game of the season will also be live on BT Sport as they go on the road once more, this time to Matt Beard’s West Ham United.
WSL matches will also be available on the FA Player, an online broadcaster which is free for football fans to access throughout the season.
Matches live on BT Sport:
- Saturday, September 5: Aston Villa v Manchester City - Coverage from 2pm, KO 2:30pm (BT Sport 2)
- Sunday, September 6: Manchester United v Chelsea - Coverage from 2pm, KO 2:30pm (BT Sport 1)
- Saturday, September 12: West Ham United v Chelsea - Coverage from 5:10pm, KO 5:20pm (BT Sport 1)