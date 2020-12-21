Bristol City’s Tanya Oxtoby reacts to ‘disappointing’ and ‘punishing’ 6-1 defeat to Manchester United
Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby praised Manchester United’s quality after this weekend’s 6-1 thrashing.
The result consolidates United’s position at the top of the table and City’s at the bottom.
Oxtoby said: "I’m obviously disappointed to lose but I thought there were elements of the performance that were really positive. We’ve got to tighten up in certain areas, we know that. I thought United were excellent in terms of some of the goals that they scored today.
"But also the two set pieces were really disappointing. We’ve worked on them all week. There are things we can obviously improve on but overall I thought the performance wasn’t too bad. [The goals] are the reason they are at the top of the league. You saw their quality, they move the ball quickly.
“I thought we adjusted okay but one little lapse in concentration and they punish you for it. That’s been the story of our season so far and that’s something to improve on. But credit to United today, they were great.”
Leah Galton and Tobin Heath scored screamers from outside the box, both grabbing a brace in the game.
Jessica Sigsworth and Millie Turner added the other two for United and Ebony Salmon got a consolation for the visitors.
City haven’t won a match so far this season and are four points behind Aston Villa who have two games in hand.