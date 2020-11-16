Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon ‘buzzing’ after scoring equaliser against Spurs
Bristol City picked up their first point of the season at the weekend thanks to Ebony Salmon’s last- gasp equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.
As the match headed into injury time Spurs were winning 2-1 but Salmon struck in the 92nd minute to secure a point for her club.
She said: "As a striker I always want to get on the scoresheet, as soon as I saw the ball coming into the box, I knew I had to get on the end of it and I’m buzzing I could finish it.
“Before the match we spoke about staying in the game as much as we could. We were in it right the way until the last moments and the late goal was a reward for our hard work.
“The circumstances we’ve had to deal with haven’t been ideal, but we’ve got through that as a group and we’ve had everyone available this week, which we probably didn’t think would happen last week.
“It’s good to get off the mark and get a point against a solid team like Spurs and hopefully there is more to come.”
City are currently bottom of the WSL table.