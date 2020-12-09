Bristol City and Aston Villa are set to clash on Wednesday night in a huge game at the foot of the Women’s Super League table.

Tanya Oxtoby’s side have picked up just two points from seven league games so far this season in what has been a treacherous run for The Robins.

Meanwhile, Villa sit just one point above their opponent’s and have scored just three goals in six WSL matches.

Although we are yet to reach the halfway mark in the campaign, a result for either side here could prove to be massive in the fight for survival.

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Aston Villa are the lowest scorers in the WSL so far this season (PA)

What time is kick-off?

Bristol City v Aston Villa kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 9.

What channel is it on and can I stream it?

The match is not being broadcast on TV.

How can I stream the match?

As the match is not being shown on TV, the only way you will be able to stream it is via the FA Player app.

Key players

Bristol City - Ebony Salmon

Salmon will need to take her chances if Bristol City are to win on Wednesday night (PA)

Striker Ebony Salmon netted a last-minute equaliser for Bristol City against Tottenham last month and followed that up with another goal against Lewes in the FA Continental League Cup.

She then partnered with Emma Bissell up front in their 1-1 draw with Reading at the weekend and looked to be forming a nice connection with the 18-year-old, a strike force that could make the difference on Wednesday night.

Aston Villa - Anita Asante

Asante could prove to be key in both penalty areas for Villa (PA)

Central defender Anita Asante is one of the most experienced players in the Villa side and it is that know-how that the visitors will need in a relegation six-pointer such as this.

As well as being a superb defender, Asante is also a threat in the opposition’s penalty box and proved that with her goal against Brighton in their only WSL win of the season so far.