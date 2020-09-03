Bristol City have named Jasmine Matthews as the club’s captain ahead of the season which starts this weekend.

The stalwart defender is heading into her 11th season at the WSL club, equalling Loren Dykes as the longest-serving player at City.

She did spend a season away from the club as she played for Liverpool in the 2018/19 season but rejoined City in the summer of last year.

“This club is very special to me and holds a very special place in my heart”, said Matthews.

“I’ve been at the club for 11 seasons now, and to be honest I was little shocked Tanya [Oxtoby] asked me but it’s a role that I embrace and feel honoured to lead the team this season as captain.

“Everyone at the club has put in a lot of effort and time over the last six months since the termination of last season and I can speak on behalf of the players in saying that we’re very excited to get back out on the pitch and kickstart a new chapter.”

Manager Tanya Oxtoby said Matthews is a vital part of the club: “Jas is a brilliant professional and role model, and someone who sets the standards day-in, day-out and I couldn’t think of anyone else we would want to lead our squad this season.

“Since returning to the club, Jas’ performances have exceeded all my expectations, in particular her ability to do the fundamentals of her role with brilliant consistency making her vital to the success of our group."

The WSL gets back underway this weekend and City’s opening match is at home against Everton on Sunday.