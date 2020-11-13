Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby tests positive for Covid-19 and misses two matches
Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.
The 38 year-old will miss the side’s upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Lewes FC as a result.
Bristol City Men’s Academy Manager Gary Probert will support the team while Oxtoby is self-isolating for a ten-day period.
She developed symptoms on November 9 and began self-isolation a day later.
Oxtoby said: "I’m wishing the girls the best of luck for the two games we have coming up. I’m gutted I won’t be able to be there and will be in contact and support the team where I can throughout my isolation.
“I would like to thank the club and the medical team for their support over the last 72 hours.”
City are scheduled to play Spurs tomorrow in the Women’s Super League at Twerton Park at 6.30pm.