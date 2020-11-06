Bristol City fight off comeback from Crystal Palace to win 4-2 in Conti Cup

City remain the top of their group after beating Palace
City remain the top of their group after beating Palace - (Copyright Twitter: Bristol City Women)
By Sarah Rendell
11:39am, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Bristol City staved off a late comeback from Crystal Palace to claim a 4-2 victory in the Continental League Cup last night.

City dominated the first half as they scored three goals, one through Emma Bissell and two from Australian international Chloe Logarzo, one a penalty after she was brought down by Amy Goddard.

Into the second half, subsititute Charlie Wellings found the bottom corner after a great pass from Carla Humphrey.

Despite being 4-0 down, Palace’s attack started to build as they brought on Bianca Baptiste. She made an immediate impact, scoring twice in quick succession in the 55th and 58th minutes to get Palace back into the game.

But City’s defence held strong for them to take the three points and remain top of their group.

City will next play Lewes in the tournament on November 18 while Palace will take on London Bees on November 19.

