Bristol City have confirmed that midfielder Aimee Palmer dislocated her knee in their Women’s Super League match against Birmingham City.

While they are yet to announce how long she will be out for, the club said she will be on the sidelines for a ‘spell’ but Palmer has said she’ll be ‘back in no time’.

She said on Twitter: "Although it was an awful experience I can’t thank the medical staff and coaching staff enough for helping me and being there for me throughout.

“Also to my teammates who were there to keep me calm and have been looking after me since. I can’t thank you enough for your kind messages, I’m hoping to find out more soon but am hoping it isn’t too serious and I’ll be back playing in no time.”

The injury happened in their 4-0 defeat to City in what was their fourth consecutive loss in the WSL so far this season.

Bristol are sitting at the bottom of the table with no points to their name.

They have one game in hand, a postponed fixture against Aston Villa, which will be crucial as Villa sit one place above them.

A rescheduled date for the game has not yet been confirmed.