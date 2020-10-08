Bristol City boss Tanya Oxtoby says she’s pleased with their Conti Cup win but her side still need to improve
Bristol City manager Tanya Oxtoby has praised her team after they beat London Bees 4-0 in the Continental League Cup last night - but she does admit there is room for improvement.
City’s Jemma Purfield, Chloe Logarzo, Ebony Salmon and Charlie Wellings all netted last night and Oxtoby is glad her side didn’t sustain any injuries.
She said: "We started a little bit slow out the blocks even though we scored two goals early on. Our ball movement wasn’t quite what we wanted, and we got drawn into some transition, which wasn’t quite what we were after.
“The second half was much better, we controlled the ball and pleased we went on to get the result whilst coming away with no injuries. I think we have to do a bit more to protect the players given we've now started midweek games, and we didn’t get that tonight, but overall happy to come away with no injuries and a win.
“We’ve got great options within the squad and we wanted to use this game to rotate a little. I’m glad the substitutes made an impact when they went on, because that’s what we want them to do.”
City will once again take to the field this weekend in the Women’s Super League as they face Aston Villa on Sunday.