Bristol City announce rescheduled date for Aston Villa clash
14:51pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Bristol City’s fixture against Aston Villa has been rescheduled for December 9 at Twerton Park.
The Women’s Super League game was initially postponed on October 11 after there was a positive Covid-19 test within the Villa squad.
There is currently an international break which means the league will kick-off again on November 7 where Bristol City will face Man City.
Bristol City are bottom of the WSL with Villa sitting just one place above them.