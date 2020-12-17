Brighton and Hove Albion defender Maya Le Tissier doesn’t just want to emulate Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze, she wants to be better than her.

Le Tissier, 18, has moved to right-back from centre-half this season and is looking to Bronze as the measure for where she should be in her own career.

She told BBC Radio Guernsey: "You need to look at the best players that play in those positions and try to use bits of their game and put it into your game.

"You always want to be better than them, so I want to be better than Lucy Bronze, I don't just want to be as good as Lucy Bronze."

The teenager has become a regular feature in Hope Powell’s starting 11 and insists she is happy to play in any position if it gives her time in the first team.

She added: "I've really enjoyed it. It was a bit of a shock playing so many minutes at right-back, but any role on the pitch, I don't really mind as long as I'm playing.

"I can see myself playing right-back. I've got the strength that a right-back needs and the manager's seen the strength that I can bring and can transfer well into that position, so she's trusted me and I've been playing there and I think I've been doing quite well."

Le Tissier’s Brighton will play Reading in the Women’s Super League this weekend and a win could see them move to sixth.