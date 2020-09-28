Brighton midfielder Katie Robinson has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an anterior ligament injury.

Robinson, who signed for Brighton over the summer from Bristol City, sustained the injury during training.

She made her debut for the Women’s Super League club in their season opener against Birmingham City where they picked up a 2-0 win.

The 18 year-old said on Twitter: "I’m heartbroken and absolutely devastated to have torn my ACL and be out for the rest of the season.

"Although I know this process is going to be hard and a long journey lies ahead, I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by the best teammates & staff I could ask for.

“I will be supporting the girls all the way and I know they are going to smash this season. I’m now focused on coming back stronger and being able to pull on a Brighton shirt next season in the best place possible.”

She will undergo an operation in the next few days and head coach Hope Powell has expressed her sadness at the news.

Powell said: "It's very disappointing for Katie, who had come to the club in pre-season and settled in really well. We wish her all the best for the surgery and her rehabilitation and we will support her every step of the way in her recovery."

Brighton’s next game will be away against Manchester United on October 4.