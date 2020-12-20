Brighton’s Denise O’Sullivan will play her last game for the club this weekend
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Hope Powell has confirmed NWSL loan signing Denise O’Sullivan will play her last match for the club this weekend.
O’Sullivan signed a temporary deal in September for Brighton which ran until the end of 2020 and she will leave after the match against Reading on Sunday.
O’Sullivan will return to North Carolina Courage whose 2021 pre-season begins in February with the season starting in April.
Football fans are waiting for more news on loan deals in the Women’s Super League this weekend as two more high profile stars haven’t said whether they will stay or go.
England international Rachel Daly is on loan to West Ham from Houston Dash and US World Cup winner Alex Morgan is at Spurs on loan from Orlando Pride.
Daly is likely to return to Dash as her loan deal runs until the end of the year and she has recently re-signed for the NWSL club in a three-year deal.
However, Morgan’s next move is unpredictable as while her loan deal does run out at the end of 2020 she does have a clause which says she can stay until the end of the season.