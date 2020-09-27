Brighton v Birmingham City FA Cup quarter-final: all you need to know

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Birmingham City this weekend in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

Brighton are in search of their first FA Cup trophy while City are looking for their first since they lifted the cup in 2012.

Hope Powell’s side are unbeaten in the competition so far after defeating Crystal Palace and Aston Villa earlier this year.

While City also remain undefeated following wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United.

City have also made a major change since they last competed in the FA Cup, a new manager in Carla Ward.

The two sides have already faced each other this season in the Women’s Super League and Brighton secured a 2-0 victory, they will be hoping to enact the same result this weekend.

What time and where

The match will be played at The People's Pension Stadium with a kick off time of 2pm on Sunday.

Key players

Lee Geum-min

Geum-min has moved to Brighton from Man City - (Copyright PA)

Geum-min is on loan to Brighton from Manchester City who she scored a goal for in the WSL last year.

The one goal she scored for City was against today’s opponents, Birmingham.

Christie Murray

Scottish international Murray could feature this weekend - (Copyright PA)

Murray signed for City over the summer break from relegated Liverpool and she has already impressed at the club and has been named as team captain.

The Scottish international has also played for Celtic, Arsenal and Glasgow City and will be hoping her abundance of experience will secure her side a ticket to the semi-finals.