Brighton sign New Zealand international Rebekah Stott in one-year deal
Brighton have signed New Zealand international Rebekah Stott in a one-year deal.
The 27 year-old is joining the WSL side from Australian W-League side Melbourne City.
The defender made her debut for New Zealand in 2012 and has gone on to earn over 70 caps for her country.
Manager Hope Powell said: “We’re delighted to bring Rebekah to the club. She has vast experience, both internationally and at club level, and was keen to come to England and make her mark in the WSL. She was born in a seaside town in New Zealand so I’m sure she will enjoy being in Brighton.
“She is a top-class defender who will give us more competition for places in that area of the squad. She arrived at the start of the week and has already fitted in really well with the rest of the group and we hope she will enjoy her football with us and help us progress.”
The WSL gets back underway this weekend with Brighton's first game at home to Birmingham City on Sunday.