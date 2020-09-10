Denise O'Sullivan has signed for Women’s Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion on loan.

The loan deal will run until the end of December and she will be available to play from this weekend.

The 26 year-old Irish international has joined from North Carolina Courage where she helped the side win the National Women’s Soccer League title in 2019.

“Brighton will be a great home for her and we wish her all the best for her loan club and country as she continues to identify herself as one of the most gifted and complete midfielders in world soccer,” Courage’s head coach Paul Riley said.

She also had two loan spells in Australia’s W-League with both Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

O’Sullivan, who has earned 77 caps for Ireland, said: "I am very excited to have joined Brighton & Hove Albion. It’s a great opportunity to challenge myself with a talented squad in a league that’s becoming more and more competitive.

“It was a bit frustrating having to quarantine for a couple of weeks, but I have kept myself in shape and I’m looking forward to helping the club move forward.”

O’Sullivan has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their upcoming Euro qualifier. The team face Germany on September 19.

Head coach Hope Powell added: “We’re delighted to have Denise with us. She has a proven goalscoring record in some of the best leagues in the world and she will also bring plenty of experience of playing in big games against the best opposition.

“She has had to quarantine since arriving from the States, but she has now started training with us and getting to know the rest of the group. We’re really looking forward to seeing what she can bring to the group on and off the pitch.”

The club got back in action in the WSL last weekend with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City. They will play Manchester City away on Sunday.