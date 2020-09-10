Brighton sign Denise O’Sullivan on loan from NWSL club North Carolina Courage
Denise O'Sullivan has signed for Women’s Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion on loan.
The loan deal will run until the end of December and she will be available to play from this weekend.
The 26 year-old Irish international has joined from North Carolina Courage where she helped the side win the National Women’s Soccer League title in 2019.
“Brighton will be a great home for her and we wish her all the best for her loan club and country as she continues to identify herself as one of the most gifted and complete midfielders in world soccer,” Courage’s head coach Paul Riley said.
She also had two loan spells in Australia’s W-League with both Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers.
O’Sullivan, who has earned 77 caps for Ireland, said: "I am very excited to have joined Brighton & Hove Albion. It’s a great opportunity to challenge myself with a talented squad in a league that’s becoming more and more competitive.
O’Sullivan has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their upcoming Euro qualifier. The team face Germany on September 19.
The club got back in action in the WSL last weekend with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City. They will play Manchester City away on Sunday.