Birmingham City’s WSL match against Manchester City postponed due to waterlogged pitch
13:36pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
Birmingham City’s Women’s Super League match against Manchester City has been called off due to a water-logged pitch.
The postponement is the second game to be called off due to pitch quality at Birmingham in as many weeks. Their match against Everton on December 13 was rescheduled due to the same conditions.
A new date for both matches has not yet been confirmed.
This is the third WSL match to be postponed this weekend as Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Aston Villa were called off due to Covid-19 cases.
Arsenal v Everton, Manchester United v Bristol City and Brighton v Reading all go ahead as planned.