Birmingham City’s WSL match against Manchester City postponed due to waterlogged pitch

<p>The match is the third league fixture postponed this weekend</p>

The match is the third league fixture postponed this weekend

 (EMPICS Sport)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
13:36pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Birmingham City’s Women’s Super League match against Manchester City has been called off due to a water-logged pitch.

The postponement is the second game to be called off due to pitch quality at Birmingham in as many weeks. Their match against Everton on December 13 was rescheduled due to the same conditions.

A new date for both matches has not yet been confirmed.

This is the third WSL match to be postponed this weekend as Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Aston Villa were called off due to Covid-19 cases.

Arsenal v Everton, Manchester United v Bristol City and Brighton v Reading all go ahead as planned.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

FA Women's Super League

Manchester City FC Women

Birmingham City FC Women