Birmingham City’s Conti Cup clash with Leicester off after player tests positive for Covid

By Sarah Rendell
15:12pm, Wed 18 Nov 2020
Women’s football continues to be disrupted by Covid-19, this time it’s tonight’s Continental League Cup match between Birmingham City and Leicester City, after a Blues player tested positive.

Birmingham players are now having to self-isolate and a rescheduled date is to be announced.

The other six Conti Cup matches, including tonight’s north London and Merseyside derbies will go ahead.

