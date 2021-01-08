Birmingham City signs Greek star Veatriki Sarri on 18-month deal
Birmingham City have announced the signing of Veatriki Sarri on an 18-month deal.
The 23 year-old forward from Greece joins City from FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United, where she made 31 appearances.
She has also earned eight caps for her country after making her senior debut in 2015.
On her signing, she said: “I am extremely happy to sign for Blues. It’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such a historic team."
Sarri will reunite with ex-United boss Carla Ward, who was appointed head coach of the Birmingham club last summer.
The side currently sit in seventh in the table on nine points and will next face Tottenham Hotspur on January 10.