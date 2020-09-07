Birmingham City sign Scottish international Jamie-Lee Napier on loan from Chelsea

Napier has gone on loan to Birmingham from Chelsea
Napier has gone on loan to Birmingham from Chelsea - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
13:15pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
Women’s Super League club Birmingham City have signed Jamie-Lee Napier on a season-long loan from current league champions Chelsea.

Napier signed for the Blues from Scottish club Hibernian in 2019 and has made two appearances for them.

“Delighted to be joining @BCFCwomen on loan this season! Can’t wait to kick on at this great club,” she wrote on Twitter.

Napier is not the club’s only signing announcement as they have welcomed Destiney Toussaint from Championship club London Bees.

The winger is returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is raring to go.

“I’m so happy to be back playing after my injury and enjoying football again," said Toussaint.

“I’m really excited to play for [manager] Carla Ward, after knowing her for a long time and playing against her as well. I can’t wait for the new challenge this season and playing in the top league.”

City’s WSL campaign gets underway today in an away fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

