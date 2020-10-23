Birmingham City manager Carla Ward tests positive for Covid-19

By Sarah Rendell
11:08am, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Birmingham City boss Carla Ward has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in self-isolation for ten days.

Her result was one of two positive cases found in the latest round of testing in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

As there is an international break, Ward will not miss any games for City as they return to the pitch on November 8 when they play West Ham.

City are currently in seventh place in the league after two wins and three defeats.

