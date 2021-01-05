Birmingham City boss Carla Ward banned and fined following comments about referee in Arsenal clash
Birmingham City manager Carla Ward has been fined £375 and handed a one-match ban following post-match comments made at last month’s Women’s Super League game against Arsenal.
After the 3-0 defeat, Ward said: “I'm not going to dress it up, it was one of the worst refereeing performances I think I've seen.
"I think overall she (the referee) was very, very poor. We are talking about the professional game here, and we've got Sunday league referees.
"Arsenal are an exceptional side with unbelievable ability but we played against more than 11 today for sure."
The 36 year-old will serve the ban for City’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur on January 10.
Ward’s comments about referee Christiana Hattersley were deemed by the FA to ‘question the integrity of the match official and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute’.
Ward accepted her comments constituted improper conduct.