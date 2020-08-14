Birmingham City announce former Sheffield United boss Carla Ward as their new manager
Former Sheffield United manager Carla Ward has been unveiled as Birmingham City’s new boss.
Ward has signed a two-year deal for the WSL side after impressing in the Championship last season where she led United to a second-place finish - the highest they have ever recorded.
United confirmed Ward’s departure last month saying ‘both parties have opted to go down a different path’.
She said of her new position: "This is a massive opportunity and one I'm looking forward to. Blues is a massive club with a great history. I'm a people person with a holistic approach that is very much based around the player.
"I'm a big believer, particularly in my playing days, if we've got the players smiling and confident and buying into what you've got to do then you've got half a chance. Straight away it's about getting the players together and kicking on."
She replaces Marta Tejedor who left back in March. City registered two wins from 13 games last season.
Ward will join City players in training for the first time today.
The WSL season begins on the weekend of September 5/6 and City will play Brighton and Hove Albion away in their first match.