Australian international Emily van Egmond signs permanent deal at West Ham
22:53pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Australian international Emily van Egmond has signed a permanent deal at Women’s Super League side West Ham.
The 27 year-old midfielder joined the club on loan from National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride last summer.
During her initial spell she has scored five goals in 12 appearances.
She told the club’s website: “It’s great to stay here. I’m really enjoying my football here at West Ham too, and I’m excited to be working with the new manager. I’m happy to be here.”
The London side have recently welcomed New Zealander Olli Harder as their new manager after Matt Beard left the club in November.
The Hammers currently sit in tenth in the WSL on seven points.