Australian rules football star Jacinda Barclay has died at the age of 29.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, writing that she was a ‘shining comet that soared through this world’.

According to police, the GWS Giants star was found on Monday inside her home near Perth.

The family said: "She was a shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met.

“Though that comet has now shattered into a million pieces, the memory of it will remain a beacon for all women in high profile sports to strive to excel, to dare to be great while staying humble and proud.”

Tributes have poured in for Barclay, as AFL’s head of women’s football Nicole Livingstone said: "There are few words that we can express at this time, other than to convey our sadness and sincerest condolences to the Barclay family.

“Jacinda’s loss will be taken very hard by so many people within our game across all levels.”

Baseball Australia chief executive Cam Vale added: "Jacinda made a significant contribution not only to our sport over a long period of time but a number of other sports, on and off the field.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by Jacinda’s passing and the loss of a member of our tight-knit baseball community.”

Steph Mur, who played with Barclay at the Chicago Bliss, said: "The news is devastating and our hearts are breaking.

"Jacinda lived a life that most people could only imagine. She was an elite multi-sport athlete constantly shredding boundaries around the world.

“I feel honoured to have played alongside you and more importantly to have known your beautiful energy and bubbly, comedic personality. Your brightness will never stop shining in our hearts. Rest easy Cinda!”

Kayla Lee, who also played in the LFL, added: "Life is short.

“You never really know what someone is going through. This morning I woke up to the devastating news that we had lost one of the most vibrant, positive and spirited souls on this planet.”

GWS Giants’ Phoebe Monahan said: “Rest easy Barcs.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Been trying to find the words to say all day, but I’m devastated by news of Jacinda Barclay. Cinda, you were one of a kind. I’m at a complete loss. My deepest thoughts and love go out to all family, friends, @GWSGIANTS and the @aflwomens community.”

Another said: “I am saddened to hear of Jacinda Barclay’s passing. Always admired her three-sport career and loved the way she competed in the AFLW. Thoughts with her family and everyone at @GWSGIANTS.”

The multi-sport athlete played baseball for Australia and American football both in Australia and the US, before moving to AFLW when the competition began in 2017.

During her time playing baseball she featured in five World Cups where she won a silver medal in 2010.

She also won a championship in the US in her first year as quarterback in the Legends Football League for Chicago Bliss.

Barclay was selected as pick 65 in the 2016 AFLW Draft and has played a total of 23 games and scored 11 goals for the Giants.