Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract and says ‘there was never a doubt'

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended months of conjecture about his future by signing a new contract with Arsenal.

Despite many hints he was staying, and a constantly upbeat prognosis from the manager, Gunners fans were never going to relax until the deal was done, and today the 31-year-old agreed fresh terms worth £250,000 a week.

He said: “Signing for this special club was never in doubt. It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta added: “It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

"He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

The Gabon international signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has since made 111 appearances and scored 72 goals. In his first full season, Aubameyang jointly won the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals.