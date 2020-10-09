Aston Villa’s next two WSL games postponed after positive Covid-19 test
Aston Villa’s next two Women’s Super League matches have been postponed after a member of the first-team squad tested positive for coronavirus.
Their fixtures against Bristol City this Sunday and Chelsea on October 17 will be played later in the season in a decision agreed with the Football Association.
Villa also confirmed that several other members of the team have now gone into isolation since the anonymous player tested positive.
The club have said their ‘main priority now is the health and safety of their players, staff, and opponents’.
Villa last played on Wednesday in the Continental League Cup against Sheffield United where Villa claimed a 1-0 victory.
It’s understood United’s Championship matches will go ahead as planned.
While it has not been confirmed when Villa will play again, their next fixture after the two postponed matches is a Conti Cup group stage fixture against Coventry United on November 3.