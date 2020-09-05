Aston Villa v Manchester City: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The Women’s Super League gets underway today and the opening fixture sees Aston Villa take on Manchester City.
The match, which will take place behind-closed-doors at Villa’s ground Villa Park, will kick off at 2.30pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 2.
If you are unable to watch the game, NewsChain will be live blogging the match so fans won’t miss out on any action.
Newly-promoted Villa will hope to challenge City in their first season in the top league.
While City will want the win to start their season off well after Chelsea leapfrogged them in the table to claim the title last season.
And though team news for both clubs won’t be released until shortly before kick off, there are a few stars to keep an eye out for.
For City, all eyes will be on new signing Sam Mewis. The World Cup winner has not played in the WSL before and so it will be interesting if she makes her league debut today.
While for Villa, Portuguese international Diana Silva is a stand-out performer.
The five other matches in the WSL’s opening round will all take place tomorrow.