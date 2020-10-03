Aston Villa v Everton: What time is it? How can I watch?
Newly-promoted Aston Villa face Everton at 12.30pm today at home in the third round of the Women’s Super League.
Gemma Davies’ side will be heading into the match eyeing their first three points in the top flight after losing to Manchester City and Reading in the previous rounds.
Villa will be hosting at Banks’s Stadium for the first time since being promoted.
Meanwhile, Everton will be in high spirits after sealing their spot in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this week for the first time since 2014.
The Toffees currently sit in second in the WSL table after beating both Bristol City and Tottenham Hotspurs.
Despite the side’s recent victories boss Willie Kirk said he is expecting a ‘tough test’.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.
What time is kick-off?
Aston Villa v Everton kicks off at 12.30pm today at Banks’s Stadium. The match will be played behind-closed-doors.
What channel is it on and can I stream it?
The match will be streamed on the FA Player. Viewers can sign up for free and get access to all the action.