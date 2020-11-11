Aston Villa thrash Coventry United 9-0 in Conti Cup
Aston Villa’s rescheduled Conti Cup clash against Coventry United was played last night with the visitors recording an emphatic 9-0 win to remain top of their group.
Villa were very much in control from the outset as Nadine Hanssen scored a hat-trick before the break and, with Emily Syme scoring via a backheel, the Women’s Super League club were 4-0 up at half-time.
While they had a dominating lead, Villa weren’t finished there as they continued scoring in the second half.
Emma Follis was the first to score and Diana Silva and Shania Hayles both scored twice to finish an astonishing victory for Villa.
The win is Villa’s third on the bounce and so they will be heading into their WSL derby on Saturday with confidence where they play Birmingham City at 2.30pm.