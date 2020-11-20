Aston Villa manager Gemma Davies keen for side to keep improving after Conti Cup progression

Villa picked up two points on Thursday evening after beating Durham on penalties (PA)
By Dylan Terry
20:50pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Aston Villa boss Gemma Davies has called on her side to improve on their current performances despite easing through to the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

The Women’s Super League side beat Durham 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw on Thursday night, meaning they topped Group A and progress to the last eight.

Villa finished on eight points after three Conti Cup group games

 (PA)

And while Davies’ side have impressed in the competition thus far with wins over Sheffield United and Coventry United, their manager believes they still have areas that they need to tighten up.

"We’re pleased to top the group and go through, especially off the back of the disappointment on Saturday" she told the club website.

"We’ve still got to make improvements. In the first half, Durham had the better of us. We struggled to match them in areas that we needed to.

"But I felt we gave a really good reaction in the second half, and you saw more of our personality."

Although Villa are flying high in the Conti Cup, they have been struggling for points since they were promoted to the WSL last season.

They currently sit in tenth place with just one win from five games and face the difficult task of hosting table-toppers Manchester United in their next match on Saturday, December 5.

