Aston Villa boss Gemma Davies says match against Everton ‘disappointing and frustrating’
Aston Villa manager Gemma Davies has said their 6-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend is ‘disappointing and frustrating’.
The defeat on Saturday is the latest loss for the newly-promoted side who are yet to find their first victory in the Women’s Super League.
She said: “We know, collectively, we weren’t good enough. We weren’t at it. It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating.
“We know, collectively, we need to be better. That very much was the message at the end of the game.”
Davies added going forward the team need to adapt to the game in front of them.
She said: "As a group, we have to adapt to the situation in front of us. We can’t plan and prepare for every eventuality and every scenario.
“A lot of the work we do leading up to fixtures is principle-based, which helps us deal with whatever scenario is put in front of us. We have to adapt on the day.”
They will next play Bristol City in the WSL on Sunday.