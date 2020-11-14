Aston Villa and Birmingham City are set to face off today at 2.30pm in what will be the first Midlands derby in the Women’s Super League.

Gemma Davies’ side are the newbies in the top-flight after earning promotion last season, and currently sit in tenth with three points.

Whereas Birmingham City currently sit in mid-table after winning two games since the start of the WSL 2020/21 season.

Gemma Davies' side enter the clash with two victories in the last week

Welcome back! To mark the return of Women's Football Weekend, Aston Villa will host Birmingham City for the first time in the WSL at 2.30pm today. Villa will be feeling fresh heading into this clash as they come off the back of two victories in both the WSL and the Continental Cup.

Aston Villa squad announcement

Birmingham City squad announcement

Sarah Mayling, Jamielee Napier and Gemma Lawley will miss out today through injury.

Kick-off is in 30 mins! Can Villa maintain their winning streak?

The anticipation is rising at Villa Park, with kick-off in 15 minutes.

Aston Villa 0-0 Birmingham City

1 min: Birmingham get us underway here at Villa Park. A historic day in the Midlands this afternoon.

Aston Villa 0-0 Birmingham City

3 min: Villa will be looking to collect the three points today with a fully fit team. No team is dominating the game as of yet.

Aston Villa 0-0 Birmingham City

5 min: Carla Ward's side has just two subs on the bench following a series of injuries in the City team. A slow start for both Midlands sides.

Aston Villa 0-0 Birmingham City

7 min: Villa's Stine Larsen plays some good football in the box but is isolated from her teammates.

Aston Villa 0-0 Birmingham City

11 min: The intensity for both teams is lacking, but Villa could use City's lack of subs to their advantage in this first half.