Arsenal’s star forward Vivianne Miedema has said she doesn’t care about winning individual awards and just wants her feet to do the talking.

The Netherlands international did so last season as she was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League and she points out that the people handing out awards ‘don’t know as much about the women’s game as they should’.

“Especially in women’s football, I think if you’ve got an opinion and you’re big in the media, it helps to be more famous and to probably win things [individual awards]," she told The Telegraph.

"But I want to just let my feet speak, that’s the most important thing for me. I don’t care that much about winning awards, because I know what I need to achieve and give my team.

"That’s what I take most from, not awards being given away by people that might not know the game as well as they should be knowing it.”

Competition for those awards could be a close race at the end of this season after clubs have signed star internationals over the break.

Miedema added those teams will feel more pressure than Arsenal heading into this season.

“I’m not going to say that I need to be top goalscorer or we need to win the league. I think a lot of the other clubs have invested more than we have, signing a lot of players, so the pressure is on them. I just want to be the best me.”

Arsenal’s opening match in the WSL is at home against Reading today.