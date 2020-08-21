Arsenal’s new signing Lydia Williams unavailable for Champions League clash due to injury
Arsenal’s new signing Lydia Williams is unavailable for the Champions League quarter-final due to an injury.
The Australian goalkeeper, who signed for the Gunners in July, sustained an ankle injury during pre-season training and will be out for months.
Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the knock-out round of the tournament. The match will be played over one leg due to the pandemic with the winner facing Lyon or Bayern Munich.
One Gunner who has come back from injury and will be able to play is captain Kim Little.
She has said her club can beat PSG and reach the semi-final.
“We know that we’re in a good place and that we’re ready to compete with PSG,” she said.
The quarters, semis and final of the Champions League will be played from August 21-30