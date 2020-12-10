Arsenal forward Beth Mead has said she is ‘honoured’ to have reached 100 appearances for the north London club.

The 25 year-old reached the milestone in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Birmingham last weekend.

Speaking about playing 100 times for Arsenal, she said: "I was 21 when I signed [ in 2017] and was probably still a bit of a kid. I was still learning my trade and then obviously I came to Arsenal to start playing on the wing. It's not something that I thought I'd do when I signed.

"I would like to think I've grown up a lot. I'm living in London as a country girl from up north, so I've had to look after myself a little bit on and off the pitch. Hopefully that shows in my maturity since I signed for the club.

"If you'd have told me that I was going to play 100 games for Arsenal when I first started here, I wouldn't have believed you. It's a great milestone to hit. There are some legends that have made it there. I wouldn't call myself a legend but 100 appearances for a club like this is a true honour."

And Mead isn’t showing signs of slowing down as she is focused on achieving more with Arsenal in the coming years.

"I'd like to say I haven't hit my best ability at the club yet. I've still got a lot more to come, so hopefully I can start showing that in some performances sooner rather than later," she added.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of my time at Arsenal and hopefully I can show a little bit more of what I'm about."

Mead is set to be back in action for Arsenal in the WSL this weekend against Manchester City.