Arsenal’s Mead speaks about ‘honour’ of reaching 100 appearances for club
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has said she is ‘honoured’ to have reached 100 appearances for the north London club.
The 25 year-old reached the milestone in the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Birmingham last weekend.
Speaking about playing 100 times for Arsenal, she said: "I was 21 when I signed [ in 2017] and was probably still a bit of a kid. I was still learning my trade and then obviously I came to Arsenal to start playing on the wing. It's not something that I thought I'd do when I signed.
"I would like to think I've grown up a lot. I'm living in London as a country girl from up north, so I've had to look after myself a little bit on and off the pitch. Hopefully that shows in my maturity since I signed for the club.
"If you'd have told me that I was going to play 100 games for Arsenal when I first started here, I wouldn't have believed you. It's a great milestone to hit. There are some legends that have made it there. I wouldn't call myself a legend but 100 appearances for a club like this is a true honour."
And Mead isn’t showing signs of slowing down as she is focused on achieving more with Arsenal in the coming years.
"I'd like to say I haven't hit my best ability at the club yet. I've still got a lot more to come, so hopefully I can start showing that in some performances sooner rather than later," she added.
"I'm looking forward to the rest of my time at Arsenal and hopefully I can show a little bit more of what I'm about."
Mead is set to be back in action for Arsenal in the WSL this weekend against Manchester City.