Arsenal’s Lisa Evans scores a hat-trick in 4-0 win to end Spurs’ FA Cup dream
An Arsenal second half masterclass has ended Tottenham’s FA Cup dreams as the Gunners claimed a 4-0 victory in this evening’s quarter-final.
The first half was a tale of close Arsenal chances and amazing Spurs defence as Tottenham were able to keep their rivals at bay.
The Gunners' closest chance of a goal came in the sixth minute as Leah Williamson delivered a pin point cross to Caitlin Foord who headed the ball against the bar and Foord couldn't get the vital touch to the rebound.
Spurs’ defence, particularly through Ashleigh Neville, stifled Arsenal’s attack and even a Vivianne Miedema strike couldn’t break the 0-0 deadlock which is how the first half ended.
Early into the second half the game was very much the same with Spurs not allowing Arsenal to breathe in their attack and the visitors began to show some skill up front themselves.
Alanna Kennedy found herself in the perfect position to put Spurs in front in the 55th minute but her header went wide.
The deadlock remained until a defensive error from Neville meant the ball found its way to Jordan Nobbs’ feet in the 72nd minutes who, with a superb strike, put the hosts ahead.
Just one minute later Vivianne Miedema flicked the ball to Lisa Evans who doubled Arsenal’s lead.
The Gunners didn’t stop there as in the 84th minute Evans scored again with a one touch finish following a pass from captain Kim Little.
And Evans was punishing Spurs again as Foord’s dummy run was not read by the visitors’ defence in the 90th minute and she slotted another past keeper Rebecca Spencer.
Arsenal will face the winner of Leicester City v Manchester City on Thursday in the FA Cup semi-final.