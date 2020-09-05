Arsenal and England star Leah Williamson believes women’s sport was ‘completely overlooked’ during the pandemic.

And she hopes momentum for women’s football isn’t affected by the break in play.

“I just hope it hasn't damaged the progress we've made over the last couple of years. We had so much momentum behind the game and things were changing so rapidly for the better,” she said.

"I just really hope as the season plays out, we're not noticing that we were left behind for that period of time. Having spoken to quite a few people, I think women's sport in general, not just women's football, was completely overlooked.

"Sometimes you can't argue when it comes to funding - it is what it is and you have to be realistic. But I definitely did feel like we were overlooked and I hope that doesn't show."

While the Women’s Super League was cancelled in May, the Premier League resumed and completed their season. And she has said she wishes women’s sport could have returned when the men’s did.

"Cricket, rugby, football - I feel like when there was movement on the men's side, it would have been great if it could have been done for us.

"When you hear that it would have been bad for the game in terms of the long-term effects on the game and money if we'd tried to continue, then of course you make a good executive decision to cut it.

"But it's obviously hard when you see football happening and you're not playing."

Williamson will get back to action this weekend as the WSL returns.

Arsenal’s opening fixture will be at home against Reading on Sunday.