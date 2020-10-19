Arsenal’s Joe Montemurro says Vivianne Miedema is at the ‘top of the list’ for a new contract
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has said record-breaking forward Vivianne Miedema is at the ‘top of the list’ to be given a new contract with talks starting next month.
Miedema broke the record for the all-time Women’s Super League highest goalscorer yesterday, scoring her 50th in 50 games, before revealing her contract with the Gunners runs out at the end of next season.
Montemurro said: "Look, I'd love to discuss contractual things and players coming in and staying and so on. It's something that we'll start to do very, very early, around November.
"We're already starting to look at where we're heading with the direction of next year and years to come, but obviously Viv will be on top of that list and we'll do everything we can to make sure Viv remains a part of the group.
"She's an important part of the group, obviously as a footballer but also off the park, her qualities as a person are fantastic."
Miedema not only broke the record yesterday, she smashed it, as she went on to score a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in Arsenal’s 6-1 victory which brings her WSL goal tally to 52.
Arsenal will next play Manchester United on November 8.