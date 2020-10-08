Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has said his side played some of their best football last night despite losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the Conti Cup.

The defeat is Montemurro’s sixth consecutive loss to the Blues but he feels his club played well.

He said: "I can only say I am very proud of the girls, I think we played some of the best football we played all season. I know it’s difficult to sit here and say that and we got caught on a corner very early for the first goal and the game changes, so it is what it is.

“We needed to protect the our defensive area because of their front four and what that does is naturally opens a big space between your defence and your midfield. We had to be careful of that and all in all, I think we dealt with it ok but clearly the scoreline doesn’t reflect that.”

The fixture last night was not available for fans to watch and Montemurro says visibility in the women’s game is needed.

"All games should be shown, or streamed somehow. The more we have women’s football on television, the more we expose the great sport that it is and this was a really, really good game today," he said.

“Chelsea have brought in some of the world’s best players and people want to see them, there should be a standard that these games are shown.”