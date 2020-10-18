Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur WSL: When is it? How do I watch? Team news
Arsenal take on Tottenham today in the Women’s Super League north London derby.
The teams last faced each other in the FA Cup quarter-final in September when the Gunners won 4-0.
Last season saw the first clash in the league after Spurs were promoted from the Championship but again Arsenal came out on top with a 2-0 win.
Spurs will head into this game as underdogs with a lot to prove as they have not yet recorded a win this season.
Their best result so far was a 1-1 draw with West Ham, with defeats against Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United.
While Arsenal are unbeaten with four wins from four.
What time?
The match is being played at Arsenal’s home ground Boreham Wood and kick off is at 2.30pm.
You can keep up with all the action live, here on NewsChain.
Injury update
For Arsenal Noelle Maritz, Jill Roord, Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans, Fran Stenson, Steph Catley and Leonie Maier are all missing through injury.
Some good news for Gunners fans though is Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams is expected to make her return.
While for Spurs Chloe Peplow is unavailable due to injury.