Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: LIVE WSL

It’s north London derby day as Arsenal and Spurs go head-to-head in the WSL
By Sarah Rendell
14:39pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Arsenal take on Tottenham in the Women’s Super League north London derby.

Alex Morgan will not make her debut for Spurs in the match.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Arsenal 2-0 Spurs

6 mins: Miedema makes history!!

She scores her 50th WSL goal

Arsenal 1-0 Spurs

5 mins: McCabe takes the corner and they play it out to the edge of the box.

They are pushed back to midfield but they retain possession

Arsenal 1-0 Spurs

5 mins: McCabe takes the free kick and while it is on target it is saved well by Spencer

Arsenal corner

Arsenal 1-0 Spurs

4 mins: Van de Donk brought down by Percival and so Arsenal have another free kick

Arsenal 1-0 Spurs

3 mins: McCabe scores!!!

What a strike from McCabe as she curls it in from her take

Arsenal 0-0 Spurs

2 mins: Harrop fouls Schnaderbeck which gifts Arsenal a free kick

Arsenal 0-0 Spurs

2 mins: Close chance for Arsenal!

A cross comes into the danger zone but just slips past Miedema

Arsenal 0-0 Spurs

1 min: Spurs start the game with possession but they have a loose pass and so offer up the ball to Arsenal

Kick off!

We are underway!

Less than ten minutes to go

The north London derby is nearly ready to kick off!

Who will win this game?

