Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: LIVE WSL
Arsenal take on Tottenham in the Women’s Super League north London derby.
Alex Morgan will not make her debut for Spurs in the match.
Arsenal 2-0 Spurs
6 mins: Miedema makes history!!
She scores her 50th WSL goal
Arsenal 1-0 Spurs
5 mins: McCabe takes the corner and they play it out to the edge of the box.
They are pushed back to midfield but they retain possession
Arsenal 1-0 Spurs
5 mins: McCabe takes the free kick and while it is on target it is saved well by Spencer
Arsenal corner
Arsenal 1-0 Spurs
4 mins: Van de Donk brought down by Percival and so Arsenal have another free kick
Arsenal 1-0 Spurs
3 mins: McCabe scores!!!
What a strike from McCabe as she curls it in from her take
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
2 mins: Harrop fouls Schnaderbeck which gifts Arsenal a free kick
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
2 mins: Close chance for Arsenal!
A cross comes into the danger zone but just slips past Miedema
Arsenal 0-0 Spurs
1 min: Spurs start the game with possession but they have a loose pass and so offer up the ball to Arsenal
Kick off!
We are underway!
Less than ten minutes to go
The north London derby is nearly ready to kick off!
Who will win this game?