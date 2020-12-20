As it happened: Arsenal 4-0 Everton WSL
Arsenal face Everton in the Women’s Super League on Sunday in their last league match of 2020.
Neither side have maintained a perfect record this season but they are both still in contention for the title.
Welcome back to the Women’s Super League!
Arsenal will take on Everton in their final WSL match of 2020.
The fixture is only one of three going ahead in the league this weekend as Birmingham City v Man City was called off due to a water-logged pitch.
While Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Aston Villa was postponed due to Covid-19 cases
Arsenal release starting 11!
Joe Montemurro has revealed his starting squad for today’s match.
Kim Little, Jill Roord and Jordan Nobbs will start while Lia Walti returns on the bench.
Willie Kirk reveals starting 11
Everton have released their team sheet!
Izzy Christiansen will start with Simone Magill and Poppy Pattinson waiting in the wings on the bench
Weather is perfect!
Arsenal’s Meadow Park looks to have perfect conditions for this battle
Who will take the win?
Crucial points for both teams
A win for Arsenal could see them go second today and if Manchester United lose to Reading the Gunners will only be a point behind the table leaders.
While for Everton a victory would see them close the gap on fourth place Man City.
Manchester United v Bristol City
United’s match kicked off twenty minutes ago and so far the score stands at 0-0
Just ten minutes until Arsenal v Everton begins
Joe Montemurro speaks
Arsenal manager has spoken ahead of kick off.
“Everton are a top side. We are expecting a tough game. They have good individuals but they coached well overall.”
Willie Kirk speaks
Everton boss Kirk said: "We need to start taking points off of the big teams.
“The midfield area will be a big thing, there is talent all over the pitch for both teams.”
Talk about Miedema on the bench
Vivianne Miedema is on the bench but Montemurro has said she will make an appearance today.
Just moments away from kick off!
There are just a few minutes to go until kick off here at Meadow Park!
Who will win this one?