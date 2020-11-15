Arsenal and Chelsea meet this afternoon in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two London clubs to round-off Women’s Football Weekend.

The Women’s Super League match will take place at Arsenal’s Meadow Park at 2.30pm behind-closed-doors.

Joe Montemurro’s side will be looking to collect the three points after the squad suffered a surprise defeat against top of the table Manchester United last time out.

Arsenal are just one point behind United but Chelsea are two points off the Gunners with a game in hand.

The Gunners will be desperate to get back on track after losing their last three WSL meetings with Chelsea.

Emma Hayes’ side are on the front foot ahead of this fixture after making club history last weekend with a new with a new unbeaten record of 26 WSL games.

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Both teams will be battling it out for the three points this afternoon (PA)

What time?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick-off at 2.30pm at Meadow Park later today.

How do I watch it?

Coverage of the clash will be streamed live on BT Sport.

FA Player will give fans the chance to listen to the clash on their website.

Team news

Arsenal’s Jen Beattie, Jordan Nobbs, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz and Lisa Evans are all out for this game.

Montemurro will have Jill Roord and Kim Little back to choose from ahead of selection.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby will be out of the squad this afternoon due to a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, Drew Spence and Hannah Blundell are out with long-term injuries.

Hayes told the club’s website ahead of the clash: “I know for us it will be a huge test because derby games are not normal games. They’ll say the same in Manchester, there’s a lot at stake and a lot of unpredictability to the game.

"Both teams know each other inside and out and I have huge respect for Arsenal.”

You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog