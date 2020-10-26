Arsenal tweet highlights Miedema has scored more WSL goals than eight CLUBS this season
Arsenal have been tweeting about their prolific goalscorers in this season’s WSL.
The club compared the amount of goals Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Caitlin Foord have scored individually, against the total of goals scored by entire teams.
Top league scorer of all-time Miedema has scored ten goals so far, that’s more goals than eight other clubs in the league including Manchester City.
While Roord has netted six, via two hat-tricks, which means the midfielder, who is currently injured, has scored more goals than five WSL clubs.
And Foord has chalked up four scores which is more than three WSL clubs and more goals than the bottom two teams, Aston Villa and Bristol City, put together.
The Gunners have got off to a flying start to the season and are unbeaten so far, having scored 29 goals, 13 more than second-placed Everton.
Arsenal will be back in WSL action against Manchester United on November 8.