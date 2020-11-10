Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema scoops Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award for October
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named the Women’s Super League Player of the Month for October.
The 24-year-old Dutch sensation netted six times in just three games last month, including a hat-trick in the North London Derby against Tottenham as the Gunners thumped their local rivals 6-1.
As well as her trio of goals against Spurs, Miedema also bagged one in a 3-1 victory over Bristol City and a brace as Joe Montemurro’s side thrashed Brighton 5-0.
She has scored ten goals already in the WSL this season after just six games, four more than any other player in the league.
Miedema has also netted more times than seven of the 12 teams in the top tier.
Arsenal were knocked off top spot last weekend as their perfect start came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at the Leigh Sports Village.
Next up for the Gunners is a huge match against title rivals Chelsea on Sunday.